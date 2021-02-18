20 years Needed To Address Insecurity In Nigeria – Buratai

Ex-Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Yusuf Buratai has on Thursday told the Senate that it will take Nigeria the next twenty years to address the security challenges currently prevailing the country.

Buratai who appeared before the Senator Adamu Muhammad Bulkachuwa, All Progressives Congress (APC), Bauchi North led Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs explained that It will take the country up to 20 years to address insecurity.

He explained that intelligence capacity of the army was degrading, m adding that now it is first class and cyber command is a top notch.

The former Chief of staff said the warfare, they have won the communities and It will require multiple approaches to stop them.

“The military alone cannot get this done, there should be hospitals, schools, roads and govt present in the affected communities; also, there are so many ungovernable spaces that needs the presence of government.

Meanwhile, The ex-Service Chiefs who were appointed ambassador-designates have appeared for the screening that is still ongoing.

They are retired Chief of Defence Staff, Abayomi Olonisakin, former Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai, ex-Navy Chief, Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas and ex-Chief of Air Staff, Sadique Abubakar.

