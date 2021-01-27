2010 World Cup: I Won’t Apologize For Goal Miss – Yakubu

By Onwuka Gerald

Ex-Super Eagles striker, Yakubu Aiyegbeni, has affirmed that he won’t apologise to Nigerians over the open goal he missed during the 2010 FIFA World Cup Group B match between Nigeria vs South Korea, saying he has scored many goals for the country.

Yakubu missed a golden opportunity to put Nigeria ahead at the must-win group game at Durban Stadium on June 22, 2010 in Durban.

Since the open goal miss, many Nigerians have so far been angry with the ex- Portsmouth and Everton striker.

Meanwhile, reacting on Wednesday during an interview tagged Live with Yak on NationTV, Aiyegbeni said he won’t apologize for the miss.

His words, “I won’t apologise at all. I mean why should I? I have equally scored so many goals for Nigeria too. I have sacrificed a lot for the country. Did anyone apologise to me?

“I won’t apologise because it wasn’t deliberate. I seriously wanted to score, but it just didn’t happen. Lots of strikers have missed chances too and nobody will apologise so I won’t”, Yakubu added.