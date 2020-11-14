2020 Budget: Nigerian Air Force Seeks More Funding

By Adejumo Enock

The Nigerian Air Force has bemoaned the inadequate increase in its budgetary allocations despite the creation of additional 11 operational units in Benue, Taraba, Damaturu, Platatue, Osun, Kaduna, among others.

Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, Chief of Air Staff, made the complaint when he appeared before the House Committee on Air Force to defend the 2021 budget proposal

The committee, however, hailed the federal government for the funds made available to the force so far and promised to ensure increased budgetary allocation

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) is seeking improvement in budgetary allocations as it creates more units across the country and hires more personnel.

The Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, made the plea when appeared before the House Committee on Air Force on Friday, November 13 to present the 2020 budget performance and defend the 2021 budget proposal, The Guardian reported.

Abubakar said while the force has expanded by creating 11 more units in Benue, Taraba, Damaturu, Platatue, Osun, Kaduna, among others, there has been no significant increase in its budgetary allocation.

He said the running cost of all the units is weighing heavily on the Air Force.

The Air Force chief said:“In terms of personnel, the Air Force has about 11,000 personnel and right now, we are recruiting another 1000 and it is huge if you look at the infrastructure.“If you look at the aircraft we have acquired, we are expecting 17 more; in addition to that, we are hoping to get three Special Mission aircraft under the Deep Blue project under the Federal Ministry of Transport.

“We expecting eight UABs from China; so with all these, the number of personnel will increase and the expansion of the units, the overhead is grossly inadequate.”

In his remarks, the chairman of the committee, Rep. Shehu Koko (APC-Kebbi), commended the federal government for the funds released to the Air Force so far.

He, however, pledged that the committee would to do all it takes to ensure more funds are allocated to the force.