2020 Easter Celebration: Peter Obi Kicks Against Relaxing #COVID19 Lockdown

It is wrong to relax lockdown because of religious worship, former Anambra State Governor and Vice Presidential Candidate of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP), Peter Obi, has said.

Obi stated this in a tweet via his Twitter handle, @PeterObi, on Friday.

According to him, COVID-19 is spreading quickly in Nigeria and there are not enough resources to manage it.

He tweeted:

“It is wrong to relax a lockdown because of religious faithfuls. You can fellowship at home without congregating. We have a crisis that we don’t have the resources to manage. It has been established that social distancing remains the best option in curbing #COVID19.“

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State is among the governors that relaxed the lockdown order in their states over the Coronavirus pandemic.

His decision was announced in a statement signed by Mr. Simeon Nwakaudu, Special Assistant to the Governor (Electronic Media), and issued to newsmen on Thursday.

Nwakaudu stated that the restrictions were relaxed to enable Christians observe their religious obligations during the Easter period