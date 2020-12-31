2020 Ghana Movie Awards: Temi Otedola Awarded Best Actress

By Onwuka Gerald

Billionaire Femi Otedola’s daughter, Temi Otedola, has bagged the award for Best Actress (African Collaboration) at the Ghana Movie Awards 2020.

Temi Otedola won the award for role played in the Kunle Afolayan movie, titled ‘Citation’ which won the award for Best Movie (African Collaboration) at the event.

Temi made the announcement via her Official Twitter handle.

Her Tweet:

“I just heard I won the Ghana Movie Award in the category of Best Actress (African Collaboration) for my role in Citation! So, grateful! Thank you for this honour”.

Meanwhile, other winners at the 10th edition that took place on the 30th of December, 2020, include Van Vicker, Roselyn Ngissah and Bernard Aduse-Poku.