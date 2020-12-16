0 comments

2020 Highest Paid Celebrities: Kylie Jenner Tops Forbes’ List [See Full List]

 

By Onwuka Gerald

American model and businesswoman, Kylie Jenner has emerged top the Forbes’ list of World’s Highest Paid Celebrities for the year 2020.

Forbes said the 23-year-old garnered $590 million following the huge returns she got from the sale of her Kylie Cosmetics line to Coty.

Meanwhile, her brother-in-law, Kanye West, occupied the second position after earning $170 million due to his Yeezy clothing and sneakers deal signed with Adidas.

Once tennis great, Roger Federer occupied the third spot with $106.3 million in earnings, largely from endorsement deals.

Juventus star forward, Cristiano Ronaldo took fourth place with $105 million, Barcelona’s Lionel Messi came in at fifth position with $104 million, Filmmaker, Tyler Perry took the sixth place on the list with $97 million, while Paris Saint-Germaine Neymar stayed at seventh with $95.5 million.

See Full List below:

  1. Kylie Jenner — $590 million
  2. Kanye West — $170 million
  3. Roger Federer — $106.3 million
  4. Cristiano Ronaldo — $105 million
  5. Lionel Messi — $104 million
  6. Tyler Perry — $97 million
  7. Neymar — $95.5 million
  8. Howard Stern — $90 million
  9. LeBron James — $88.2 million
  10. Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson — $87.5 million
  11. Rush Limbaugh — $85 million
  12. Ellen DeGeneres — $84 million
  13. Bill Simmons — $82.5 million
  14. Elton John — $81 million
  15. James Patterson — $80 million
  16. Stephen Curry — $74.5 million
  17. Ariana Grande — $72 million
  18. Ryan Reynolds — $71.5 million
  19. Gordon Ramsay — $70 million
  20. The Jonas Brothers — $68.5 million
  21. The Chainsmokers — $68 million
  22. Dr. Phil McGraw — $65.5 million
  23. Ed Sheeran — $64 million
  24. Kevin Durant — $63.9 million
  25. Taylor Swift — $63.5 million
