2020 Highest Paid Celebrities: Kylie Jenner Tops Forbes’ List [See Full List]

By Onwuka Gerald
American model and businesswoman, Kylie Jenner has emerged top the Forbes’ list of World’s Highest Paid Celebrities for the year 2020.
Forbes said the 23-year-old garnered $590 million following the huge returns she got from the sale of her Kylie Cosmetics line to Coty.
Meanwhile, her brother-in-law, Kanye West, occupied the second position after earning $170 million due to his Yeezy clothing and sneakers deal signed with Adidas.
Once tennis great, Roger Federer occupied the third spot with $106.3 million in earnings, largely from endorsement deals.
Juventus star forward, Cristiano Ronaldo took fourth place with $105 million, Barcelona’s Lionel Messi came in at fifth position with $104 million, Filmmaker, Tyler Perry took the sixth place on the list with $97 million, while Paris Saint-Germaine Neymar stayed at seventh with $95.5 million.
See Full List below:
- Kylie Jenner — $590 million
- Kanye West — $170 million
- Roger Federer — $106.3 million
- Cristiano Ronaldo — $105 million
- Lionel Messi — $104 million
- Tyler Perry — $97 million
- Neymar — $95.5 million
- Howard Stern — $90 million
- LeBron James — $88.2 million
- Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson — $87.5 million
- Rush Limbaugh — $85 million
- Ellen DeGeneres — $84 million
- Bill Simmons — $82.5 million
- Elton John — $81 million
- James Patterson — $80 million
- Stephen Curry — $74.5 million
- Ariana Grande — $72 million
- Ryan Reynolds — $71.5 million
- Gordon Ramsay — $70 million
- The Jonas Brothers — $68.5 million
- The Chainsmokers — $68 million
- Dr. Phil McGraw — $65.5 million
- Ed Sheeran — $64 million
- Kevin Durant — $63.9 million
- Taylor Swift — $63.5 million