2020 Highest Paid Celebrities: Kylie Jenner Tops Forbes’ List [See Full List]

By Onwuka Gerald

American model and businesswoman, Kylie Jenner has emerged top the Forbes’ list of World’s Highest Paid Celebrities for the year 2020.

Forbes said the 23-year-old garnered $590 million following the huge returns she got from the sale of her Kylie Cosmetics line to Coty.

Meanwhile, her brother-in-law, Kanye West, occupied the second position after earning $170 million due to his Yeezy clothing and sneakers deal signed with Adidas.

Once tennis great, Roger Federer occupied the third spot with $106.3 million in earnings, largely from endorsement deals.

Juventus star forward, Cristiano Ronaldo took fourth place with $105 million, Barcelona’s Lionel Messi came in at fifth position with $104 million, Filmmaker, Tyler Perry took the sixth place on the list with $97 million, while Paris Saint-Germaine Neymar stayed at seventh with $95.5 million.

See Full List below:

Kylie Jenner — $590 million Kanye West — $170 million Roger Federer — $106.3 million Cristiano Ronaldo — $105 million Lionel Messi — $104 million Tyler Perry — $97 million Neymar — $95.5 million Howard Stern — $90 million LeBron James — $88.2 million Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson — $87.5 million Rush Limbaugh — $85 million Ellen DeGeneres — $84 million Bill Simmons — $82.5 million Elton John — $81 million James Patterson — $80 million Stephen Curry — $74.5 million Ariana Grande — $72 million Ryan Reynolds — $71.5 million Gordon Ramsay — $70 million The Jonas Brothers — $68.5 million The Chainsmokers — $68 million Dr. Phil McGraw — $65.5 million Ed Sheeran — $64 million Kevin Durant — $63.9 million Taylor Swift — $63.5 million