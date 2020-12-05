2021 Budget: Taraba Gov. Presents N139.46bn To State House

By Adejumo Enock

The Governor of Taraba State, Darius Ishaku has presented an appropriation bill of N139,460,435,961 for 2021 to the state house of assembly for consideration.

The budget which was named ‘budget of restoration and stabilization’ was lower than the budget of 2020 with over N76 billion.

Governor Ishaku while presenting this budget said his administration’s policy is anchored on transparency, accountability and prudent management of resources.

He stated that the state’s recurrent expenditures is N82,910,048,650 while capital expenditure would swallow N56,550,387,310.

Ishaku further stated that all government agencies must monitor capital projects and also follow approved estimate, as it will assure that funds released are utilized for the right purpose.