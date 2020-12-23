2021: Eagles Matches Will Be Hosted In National Stadium – Minister

By Onwuka Gerald

The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr. Sunday Dare, has explained that the National Stadium in Surulere, Lagos would be used to host matches of the Super Eagles and other international games come May 2021.

Dare stated this during an inspection tour of the Surulere National Stadium, Lagos which is currently being rehabilitated.

According to him, “It’s high time there exist a familiar ground for our national teams. The Moshood Abiola National stadium Abuja and the Surulere National Stadium, Lagos will be ready to host matches next year.

“This preparation is under the adopt initiative which is a public-private model developed by us.

We liaised with a philanthropist and Sir Adebutu Keshington, who was convinced about the proposal.

“As a form of CSR he is committed to donating money at 100 per cent and we have no doubt that it will be completed in May, 2021”, Dare added.