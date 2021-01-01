2021: Find A Serious Vocation, Reduce Wailing – Presidential Aide Tells Buhari’s Critics

By Adejumo Enock

President Mohammadu Buhari Special adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, has called on Buhari’s critics to find a vocation and allow the government concentrate on development projects in 2021.

The Presidential aide said, he gave Buhari’s critics the nickname ‘wailers’ because they were fond of criticising him, even to the point of absurdity.

Adesina made this disclosure in an article titled, ‘2021: Year to Calm Down and Wail Less’, on Thursday.

According to him, “2021 is the year of work, hard work, to deliver on the major projects by next year. Is it then a year to continue wailing? No. It is the year to calm down, a year for wailing wailers to find a vocation, and allow the government to concentrate, and deliver on projects at hand”.

“Anybody who loves the country must resolve to give the government as less distraction as possible this year. Yes, there are challenges: security, economy, improving quality of lives, lack of jobs, inflation and many others. But is it the year to wail? No. We should rather hail, encourage the government to do better, and engender better standards of living for Nigerians”.

He added that, “So, what am I saying. No criticism in 2021? No. But let it not be a full-time vocation, as it has been with some people. They will criticise the rail project of the government, calling it white elephant, but will be the first to hop on the trains, taking selfies in it. Wailers, calm down”.

Furthermore, Adesina urges Buhari’s critics to “Please, ‘be calming down’ in 2021, so that the government can function with less distractions. It is not the year to cavil, find unnecessary faults, and fill the land with lamentations.”