2021: Gov Akeredolu Releases 11 Prisoners

By Onwuka Gerald

As a means to mark the beginning of 2021, the Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu has granted amnesty to 11 prisoners serving various jail terms in correctional centres in the state.

Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Mr Olusegun Ajiboye, stated this in a statement on Thursday in Akure.

According to him, the governor advanced the mercy to four condemned inmates, by changing their death sentences to years of imprisonment.

Press secretary Ajiboye continued that, “The directive was in accordance with the power vested on the Governor by paragraph (d) of sub-section (1) of section 212 of the Constitution of Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended)”.

Ajiboye quoting Governor Akeredolu said the prisoners were released due to their good conducts which was hinged upon recommendation of the State Advisory Council on Prerogative of Mercy, chaired by the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice Mr Charles Titiloye.