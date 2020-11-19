2021 Harmonized Budget Will Be Presented To Senate December 3 ― Sen. Barau

By Adeuyi Seun

Chairman Senate Committee on Appropriation, Senator Jubril Barau has disclosed that the harmonised 2021 Budget will be presented to the Senate on December 3.



The Senator representing Kano North senatorial district disclosed it to newsmen on Tuesday after a presentation by Senate Committees who submitted their reports for consideration.



He said that his Committee would stick to the date to meet up with the lawmakers’ assurance on January-December budget cycle.



It would be recalled that last October, President Muhammadu Buhari had presented a budget estimate of N13.08 trillion before a joint session of both chambers of National Assembly.



“We have our time table, we want to submit by 3rd of December, 2020. We are going to submit a harmonized version of the 2021 budget by the grace of God.



“We are working towards submission of the budget on December 3,” Senator Barau said.



He also disclosed that the omission of expenditures by certain Ministries, Department and Agencies would be adequately addressed by his Committee ahead of the presentation of its report.



His words, “The budget proposal is a very, very wide process talking about an estimate of expenditures that are going to be overtaken by the Federal government.



“So, you have several expenditures, so there is room for an omission that is why we are here. We tell our own committees to go and scrutinize the budget of Ministries and report back to us.



“Whatever you see in the budget whether is an omission, our work is to get the report and engage our own experts here.



“We have accountants, we have economists, they will be addressed, if there is a need for correction, if there is an omission, we will fill those gaps. So there is no cause for alarm.”