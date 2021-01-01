2021: We’ll Disgrace Boko Haram This Year, Buratai Assures Nigerians

By Seun Adeuyi

Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, the Chief of Army Staff, has assured that the Nigerian Army will shame and disgrace the Boko Haram and the Islamic States for West African Province (ISWAP) terrorists in 2021.

Buratai was speaking at a sit-out night to usher in the 2021 New Year at the TY Buratai Institute for War and Peace, in Biu Local Government Area (LGA) of Borno State.

According to him, the Nigerian troops were committed to decisively dealing with all forms of insecurity in Nigeria.

The Chief of Army Staff advised the troops to work with more discipline and courage to solve the nation’s security problem.

His words, “2021 will be very optimistic, totally different with a remarkable difference from 2020. I want you to see this task as a challenge which must be done because we are the one that can do it and because Nigerians believe in us that we can do it.

“You should go into the year with full conviction that we can do better to address the insecurity in our country.”

Recall that the military claimed victory over Boko Haram in December 2016, when it announced that the insurgents had been defeated and on the run. But the insurgents continued its attacks, and even becoming more audacious.