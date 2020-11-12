2023: APC Disowns Sen. Akpanudoedehe’s Governorship Ambition

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has disowned the statement credited to the secretary of its caretaker committee, Sen. John James Akpanudoedehe that he will emerge as the Akwa Ibom Governorship Candidate in 2023.

Sen. John James Akpanudoedehe had addressed the media at the National Union of Journalist (NUJ) Secretariat Uyo, the state capital as part of activities to mark his 57th birthday anniversary where he stated he will emerge as the party’s flag bearer for the 2023 governorship election in the state.

But the APC in a statement on Wednesday, signed by its Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena described the media report as a concocted statement fabricated by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to cause friction in the party.

Naben said that nothing in the statement of the Akpanudoedehe pointed to the fact that he was claiming be the candidate of the party in the next election.

The statement reads, “The attention of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has been drawn to a concocted and misleading newspaper headline ascribed to the Party’s Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), Sen. John James Akpanudoedehe wrongly stating, “I’m APC 2023 gov candidate in Akwa Ibom – National Secretary”.

“While it is understood that some news outlets may resort to sensationalism and yellow journalism for public attention, this particular misrepresented report bothers on outright fake news as the entire report and ascribed quotes alluded to Sen. John James Akpanudoedehe could not support the bogus headline.

“We urge the public to disregard the fake report in its entirety. It is apparently politically-motivated and as our checks reveal sponsored by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Akwa Ibom State.

“The APC CECPC in which Sen. John James Akpanudoedehe serves as National Secretary is in the important and ongoing process of repositioning the Party and ensuring internal democracy in our decision making and election processes. When the time comes for the Akwa Ibom State Governorship and other elections, qualified and deserving party members will be allowed to participate in an open, free, fair and credible process”.