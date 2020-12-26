2023: APC May Lose Jigawa — Gov. Badaru

By Seun Adeuyi

Governor Muhammad Badaru of Jigawa State, on Friday said the All Progressives Congress (APC), may lose the 2023 gubernatorial election in the state if the crisis in the party is not checked.

The governor stated this at the inauguration of the APC caretaker committee in Duste, the state capital.

Badaru warned that he would no longer tolerate any party member associating with factions in the state.

This is coming after former APC chairman in Jigawa, Habibu Sara, was removed from office after a caucus meeting. He was accused of being loyal to Sabo Nakudu, the Senator representing Jigawa central.

Badaru said, “If we allow our personal interest to influence our collective interest, I am assuring you we are going to lose and by then my tenure would have elapsed.

“We are the responsible members of the party, I once sacrificed my governorship candidate to Hadejia emirate for sake of peace. However, God later made me the governor.”