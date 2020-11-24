2023: APC Zoning Is Still Open Says PGF Boss

By Onwuka Gerald

As the build up to 2023 elections gathers momentum, a Chieftain from the All Progressives Congress (APC) who also doubles as the Director General of the Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF), Salihu Moh. Lukman, said the party’s tickets for all elections are open to aspirants across all geopolitical zones.

Lukman said that neither the party’s head, President Muhammadu Buhari nor other branches of its leadership has blocked opportunities for any of the zones to take a shot at becoming the country’s President in 2023 general elections.

Lukman’s conviction came against the decision of Ebonyi state Governor, Engr. Dave Umahi to move out of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP to the APC.

Umahi hinged reasons for quitting the PDP to the party’s maltreatment towards the Southeast zone.

Lukman said Umahi was welcomed, as the party would at all times provide accommodation to all who come seeking.

His words, “Everyone can now see that the party is open whether you describe it as reference to 2023 or not, it also explains that the spirit of political competition in the party is as high as it has ever been.

“Also, no one can say President Buhari has imposed certain decisions on the party’s behalf; this is where it would go. It is also the reason why you see so many names being put in the public space; come 2023 to be contest in APC.

“Foreclosure in our party is long but dead” he said.

On how to grant a level playing field to every contestant, Lukman answered that it is impossible to achieve sound politics when there is foreclosure lurking.

He further said it is more reason why you see a governor as competent and assured as Dave Umahi saying there is injustice in the Southeast; he wasn’t certain if he would get one in his next chosen destination, he was only certain that if he plays his cards well, he could yet get the justice he so craves for.