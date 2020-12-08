2023: Don’t contest, Northern Youths Warn Ex- President Jonathan

By Onwuka Gerald

The Northern Youth Leadership Forum (NYLF), has asked former President Goodluck Jonathan not to contest for the seat of Presidency in 2023 general elections.

Addressing a press conference in the Adamawa State capital, Yola on Tuesday, the group said that the former President comported himself well during his time as president, especially in the manner he conceded defeat in the 2015 election.

The Forum’s National Chairman, Elliot Afiyo told reporters at the conference that Jonathan moved against the wishes of the North when he challenged and won the 2011 presidential election, contrary to an earlier agreement he signed, a development which he said the North still remembers.

He continued that insurgency which Goodluck Jonathan fought but failed to contain, is still a much greater challenge even under a northern president and that the north would prefer a northerner as president to see if it would offer chance to suppress insurgency once and for all.

“Recall the troubles Jonathan’s Presidency had with Boko Haram insurgents. It got to a point where he was even accused of deliberately encouraging insurgency as a way of discrediting Northerners,” Afiyo said.

The chairman further advised the party to instead zone its presidential ticket to the southwest region as compensation for its overwhelming support that solidified President Muhammadu Buhari’s victory in 2015 and 2019 respectively.