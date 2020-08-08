2023: El-Rufai Supports Power Rotation To The South 

The governor of Kaduna State Nasir El-Rufai has said he is supporting the Southern part of the country to produce the next President who would succeed Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.

Speaking on Saturday in an interview in Hausa language El-Rufai said he does not support a northerner to contest for the seat this time after President Buhari’s’ tenure expires.

He said,”The southern part of the country is supposed to produce the president come 2023; I don’t support a northerner to vie for the seat after President Muhammadu Buhari , based on Nigeria’s political arrangement.”

He explained that though power shift is not a global best practice as political leadership should not be restricted to peoples region it is however important for the political class to respect the that the party has been operating with.

He said, “I believe that no developed country across the world that considers leadership based on where someone comes from.

“However, in Nigerian politics, there is an arrangement that we all believe on rotational leadership. We are aware of that, anyone who denies that is wrong,” the governor said.

Even though he supports power rotation at the national level, the governor stated that he is against a similar arrangement in Kaduna as the governor of the state.

He said,“In Kaduna, I don’t work with people because they came from a particular zone, rather, I work with you based on your capacity to deliver on a task given to you and your ability to keep public trust”.

He also denied the claims that he was aspiring for the Presidential seat describing it as a baseless speculations that has continued to fly around for a while now.

“It is a baseless speculation. I don’t want to be president; only God decides someone’s future whether you like it or not, I have never shown interest for the presidency,” he added.

