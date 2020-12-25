2023 Election: APC May Lose Poll In Jigawa If Crisis Is Not Settled – Gov Badaru

By Adejumo Enock

The Governor of Jigawa State, Muhammad Badaru has said if the crisis in the All Progressives Congress, APC is not checked, the Party may lose the 2023 polls in the state

The Governor said this while speaking at the inauguration of the APC caretaker committee in Duste on Friday,

He said he would no longer tolerate any APC member associating with factions in the state.

While inaugurating a new committee after Habiru Sara was removed from office, Badaru urged the committee to be committed to the development of the party in the state.

He said, “I will remain vigilant watching those of you going to meet with the other factional group, you have got enough of my patience, I will no longer tolerate that again,” he said.

“It’s interesting to see Borno and Yobe, ever since, APC has been on the helm. Jigawa too, we need to take a lesson and be our brothers keepers, so that we will continue to lead”.

The Governor added that, “If we allow our personal interest to influence our collective interest, I am assuring we are going to lose and by then my tenure would have elapsed”.

Furthermore, he noted that, “We are the responsible members of the party, I once sacrificed my governorship candidate to Hadejia emirate for sake of peace. However, God later made me the governor”.