2023 Election: APC Will Resolve Presidential Zoning Issue Soon – Shettima

By Adejumo Enock

Senator Kashim Shettima, the former Governor of Borno State has said the All Progressive Congress, APC will not disintegrate over the choice for presidential ticket.

While speaking during a two-days mid-term retreat held in Ado-Ekiti, Shetimma said, the President, Mohammadu Buhari, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and leader of the Party will in due time resolve the APC’s presidential candidate zoning issue.

He said, it is too early for the All Progressive Congress (APC) leaders to talk about which region will be given the presidential slot in 2023.

According to him, “Don’t forget that our party still controls the Presidency. We have a leader and other competent leaders that can manage every crisis situation.

“At the appropriate time, our leaders will sit and take the most apt decision that will resolve the issue.

“APC is a party that is united and nothing can break us. I am confident that we will win the 2023 presidential election. APC still remains the party to beat because of the unity of purpose and togetherness as well as desire to deliver for Nigerians”. He said

Furthermore, the former Borno State Governor said, “So, I am confident and no cause for alarm, what you called controversy will be resolved in the fullest of time,” Shettima assured.