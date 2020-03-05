2023: Gov Fayemi not nursing presidential ambition – Aide

The Senior Special Assistant on Public Communication to Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State, Segun Dipe, has faulted the insinuation that his principal is nursing a presidential ambition towards 2023.

Punch quoted Dope as saying such claim was a misrepresentation of Fayemi’s personality and conduct.

The governor’s aide said those who were spreading such rumour must have misread the governor’s relationship with Nigerian Ruler, Muhammadu Buhari, thus taking his reconciliatory efforts for an ambition-driven one.

According to Dipe, while Fayemi could be seen as eminently qualified, he would rather prefer his intention to be understood as playing a crucial role of bridge-building among the state governors whose forum he chairs at present, and not of any subterranean move towards 2023.

He said, “Fayemi is a sitting governor and he chairs the Nigeria Governors’ Forum. He enjoys these roles and he is playing them to the best of his ability.

“His objective is that of engaging in processes such as negotiation, mediation, conciliation, and arbitration in order to move a seemingly violent conflict into non-violent dialogue, where differences are settled through conflict transformation processes or through the work of representative political institutions.”

Dipe said if Fayemi was seen as commanding respect among his colleagues across parties, it was because “he desires and preaches peace among them.”