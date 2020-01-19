2023: Group chides Tinubu’s coordinator

The convener of the South-East Integrity Group, Chinedu Ogbuagu, has slammed the National Coordinator, Nigeria Unity Forum, an umbrella body of Tinubu-Not-Negotiable 2023, Muri Okunola, over comments attributed to him that the All Progressives Congress will lose the 2023 presidential poll if it fields an Igbo candidate.

Okunola had said “the only reason Nigeria is still together is power rotation. Power rotation is sacrosanct for the unity of Nigeria.”

But Ogbuagu in a statement on Saturday disagreed with Okunola. He said, “Did anyone contemplate that power must rotate to Tinubu? Power rotation is intended to be between the North and South. Granted, Tinubu is from the South but is Tinubu not from the same geo-political zone that produced President (Olusegun) Obasanjo (1999 to 2007) and Vice- President (Yemi) Osinbajo?”

The APC chief based Okunola’s position on the 2023 presidency on “greed and insensitivity.”

He said, “As APC members, we of the South-East Integrity Group obviously want a South-East APC member to become the President.”

Ogbuagu added, “Okunola and those who share his jaundiced narrative to take their own cue from the historic swearing in of Governor Hope Uzodinma as an APC governor on January 15, exactly 50 years after the end of the Biafra War as an indication that the hand of God is in a south easterner becoming the APC candidate and winning the presidency for our great party in 2023.

“That Governor Hope Uzodinma was sworn in at Owerri, the last capital of Biafra, speaks volumes. Let us end the war in truth with a South easterner as the next president of Nigeria.”