2023: I Am Still In APC — Okorocha

Senator Rochas Okorocha, a former Governor of Imo State, has cleared the air on hints and rumours of his alleged plan to dump the ruling All Progressives Congress, (APC).

Okorocha said he is still a member of the party and has no plans of leaving, urging the public to disregard the speculations.

According to the Imo West Senator, nobody has stakes in APC more than he does.

The former governor said this when he addressed the State Working Committee (SWC) members, zonal, LGA and ward executives of the faction of the APC under his leadership.

“I have not left APC. I am still in APC. Nobody has stakes in APC more than me. The worst insults I had in Imo and in the South-East in 2015 was because of APC and President Muhammadu Buhari,” he said.

“APC was formed by President Buhari, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, myself and a few other people. But those on the congratulation trip have taken over the party.

“Our Party is APC. Don’t be confused when I say that there were bad people and good people in both APC and PDP. And that the good people in the two Parties should come together for the good of the nation. I was talking about a movement and not a party.”

Also addressed by the former Governor were members of the House of Representatives, Hon. Ugonna Ozuruigbo, Dr. Pascal Obi, Hon. Kingsley Uju; and some House of Assembly members.