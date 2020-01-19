0 comments

2023: INEC reveals plans to meet N/Assembly over electronic transmission of results

The Independent National Electoral Commission has revealed plans to meet the National Assembly  to seek parliamentary action on electronic transmission of   results in  the 2023 general elections.

The body also said it had  started training   the  ad hoc workers  for the 28 reruns scheduled for January 25.

“We will engage the National Assembly when we finish internal consultations. We are working towards that (electronic transmission of results),” INEC Director (Voter Education and Publicity), Osaze Oluwole-Uzzi, said in an interview with journalists in Abuja.

He said they were  ready for the reruns because all  the non-sensitive materials had been sorted out and ready for distribution.

Oluwole-Uzzi said, “We have recruited ad hoc staff and  training has commenced. The first set of training has been concluded in all the affected constituencies and senatorial districts. Non-sensitive materials have been sorted and they will arrive before the elections.”

