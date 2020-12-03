2023: Kogi Assembly Backs Bello, Says He’s Capable Of Leading Nigeria

By Seun Adeuyi

Kogi State Assembly has called on Governor Yahaya Bello to contest the 2023 Presidential election.

The lawmakers made the call in Lokoja on Wednesday, after passing a motion to this effect during plenary.

While moving the motion, House Majority Leader, Hassan Abdullahi, said the call was predicated on the sterling performance of the governor since he assumed office in 2016.

“We, the Right Honourable Speaker and Honourable Members of the Kogi State House of Assembly, upon due deliberation of proper motion therefore, do hereby unanimously make and pass a Vote of Confidence on His Excellency, Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State.

“That, this Vote of Confidence is founded upon irrefutable and irreducible incidents of Governor Yahaya Bello’s leadership as the 4th Executive Governor of Kogi State, for a reference period spanning 27th January, 2016 till date, during which he has demonstrated uncommon Courage, Capacity and Competence at his duty post, even in the face of the most daunting odds,” the resolution which was passed by the house read partly.

However one of the odd against the governor may the zoning the arrangement in the APC which is receiving a deafening clamour that power should rotate to the south.

This development may possible position the governor for the position of a vice president considering his age.