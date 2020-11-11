2023: Like Joe Biden, I’ll Become President, Says Pastor Tunde Bakare

The General Overseer of the Citadel Global Church, Pastor Tunde Bakare has expressed hope of becoming the President of Nigeria.

According to the clergyman, just as Joe Biden emerged as President-Elect of the United States (US), he would also become president.

Speaking with a group of journalists in Lagos, on Tuesday, Bakare, who has never hidden his aspiration to become president, said in clear terms that he will succeed President Muhammadu Buhari come 2023.

In his words:

“There is something called destiny. I am not one to hide under the umbrella of one finger and make ambition look like vision, I do not camouflage.

“It is not a matter of life and death, but you can write it down. As the Lord lives, and as I am given the opportunity, the day will come, like Joe Biden, that I will be the President of Nigeria.”