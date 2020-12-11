2023: PDP NWC Working To Destroy Party – Gov. Wike

By Onwuka Gerald

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike accused the National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) of causing disharmony amongst PDP governors and possibly ruining the party’s chances at clinching the Presidency come 2023.

The was contained in a statement signed by the Rivers State Special Assistant on Media Kelvin Ebiri.

Governor Wike also pointed out that President Muhammadu Buhari’s integrity will come to question having failed to honour the summon by the House of Representatives in addressing security challenges in the country.

Making an appearance on a TV programme in Port Harcourt on Friday, Governor Wike stated that it was indeed sad, that instead of taking advantage of the incompetence and maladministration of the All Progressives Congress, PDP’s NWC are sowing hazardous seeds in the party.

Gov Wike said that, “PDP are supposed to capitalize from the inefficiency and malfeasance of the APC.

His words, “If asked, are Nigerians waiting for a change? Yes. If another question comes as a member of PDP, if am ready to support PDP to takeover, yes. However, if you ask me, is the leadership of the party willing for us to harness this opportunity, I will say no.”

“Instead of focusing on strategies on how to take advantage of the developing discord in the APC, the NWC is busy sowing seed of disunity among governors using two former governors of Imo and Cross River States and present Senator from Benue State.

“An opposition party according to him, ought to be united, work, and take over government affairs. However, the current leadership of NWC is not prepared for that, rather, what they have done is to mobilize some characters to sow a seed of discord among governors for their own selfish interest.

“Because I lack ability to defect to the APC or another political party in the country, i will continue to give my best to ensure the survival of the PDP.

“PDP will be killed by nobody. They have capacity to move to APC, well I don’t, i cannot move to the APC. Any being with ludicrous and sinister motives for the PDP, I will not let that person destroy the party.

Gov Wike said it was disingenuous, the decision of the NWC to dump the recommendations of Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom-led committee set up to resolve the party in Niger and Plateau States, all because of vested interests in Niger State.

“NWC leadership is merely interested in retaining current structure of the party to remain in power, and not to win the 2023 election.

“Rivers Governor asserted that the present leadership of the National Working Committee (NWC) has no interest to take over the mantle of leadership come 2023, he hinted further that, when your interest is to stay in power, you will not be interested in winning an election.”

He said the level of insecurity in the country that has so far led to the death of many, particularly in Borno State and other parts of the country ought to have impelled President Buhari to honour his promise by honouring the invitation by the House of Representatives.

Wike believed it was wrong for the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation to associate the invitation to legal interpretation, instead of protecting the probity of the President which is now presently at stake.

“No assured security in the country, people are dying. You don’t adopt legal approach to solve a problem like that. Should the President had given the assurance, that since his integrity is at stake, therefore he will come, that decision was not taken without consulting his inner cabinet.

Furthermore, “It’s no question and answer session. You go with a brief to address the congress and say things like, see where it was when we came, see our position today. Yes, we have not gotten to our destination yet, however what we require from everyone is cooperation.

“It is no time to use legal approach, this is the period every Nigerian should be concerned about what is happening in the country, as just this morning, I heard 16 persons were killed on Abuja-Kaduna road yesterday.

“Or is it happenings at Borno State. Even the Senate has told President Buhari to relief all Service Chiefs. For me it entails they are concerned about the security situation in the country.”

Supposing i was the Attorney General of the federation, i would have advised the President to write a letter to the House of Representatives that he would come at a later day due to inconveniences with office issues.

“A way to therefore end the prevailing killings in the country, would be to create employment opportunities for youths and hastily implement drastic change to operational system of policing in the country”, Gov Wike hinted.

“States should be allowed to be involved in the Community police, which at the moment has already been hijacked by APC”.