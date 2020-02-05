2023 PDP Presidential ticket is open to all zones ~ Secondus

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) national chairman Prince Uche Secondus has opened up about how the party is gearing up for the next presidential election which would be held in 2023. Speaking to Vanguard in a recent interview, the PDP chairman revealed that the party’s presidential ticket is open to all zones.

He explained that though they are more concerned about rebuilding the opposition party when the time comes a presidential candidate will be presented. He revealed that the party’s constitution allows anyone whether from then North, South, East or West to contest for the presidential ticket. Secondus went on to say that even when the ticket was zoned in the past nobody was stop from contesting.

Meanwhile, Secondus debunked the news making rounds that Nigeria’s main opposition party plans to change its name. He said that will never happen as it is not part of their agenda. However, the national chairman mentioned that the party is open to a merger. He noted that a merger would be possible when the time comes for people to pull their resources together, but the party’s main focus is to be strong and ready for the next election.

The ex-deputy national chairman of the PDP, Chief Bode George in a recent report said he would soon make his official position known on whether he will contest the presidential election in 2023 or not. PDP commends Supreme Court judgment on Sokoto, Bauchi, others The elder statesman made the statement on Wednesday, January 29, in Lagos.

The politician said that the focus of everyone now is to hold the current government accountable to deliver on its mandate, adding that 2023 is still far away.