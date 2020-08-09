2023 Presidency: I Won’t Support A Northerner, Says Governor El-Rufai

Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has said he would not support a northern candidate in the next Presidential election.

A news medium quoted El-Rufai to have said this in an interview with the BBC Hausa Service, on Saturday.

He said the idea of zoning the presidential seat is necessarily not constitutional, but is based on the country’s political arrangement which he believes should be respected.

According to the Governor, “The southern part of the country is supposed to produce the president come 2023; I don’t support a northerner to vie for the seat after President Muhammadu Buhari, based on Nigeria’s political arrangement.

“That is why I came out and said that after President Buhari has been in office for eight years, no northerner should run for office. Let the southerners also have eight years.

“If you look at how I am, I don’t take anyone to work with me for the zone he came from. The eligibility I look at is if who is entrusted to the public will hold it properly.”

El-Rufai, while stating that he had no interest in becoming the president in 2023, described the rumours as baseless.

“It has been said that I have loved the presidency since I was a minister in the FCT. This is nonsense. I do not want the Nigerian presidency. God gives power, whether you like it or not, if He wants it, He will give it to you, but I have never sought the presidency of Nigeria, no one can say I have ever sought it,” he added.