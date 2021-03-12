2023 Presidency: I’ll Contest And Win — Okorocha

Senator Rochas Okorocha, a former Governor of Imo State, has expressed optimism that he would contest and win the 2023 presidential election.

Okorocha, who represents Imo West Senatorial district at the 9th Nigerian Senate, made this known on Thursday in Abuja, when a group of youth under the umbrella of ‘Forward with Anayo Rochas Okorocha (FOWARO 2023)’ paid him a courtesy visit.

He said the nation was going through the most difficult moment sequel to the prevailing insecurity in the land.

His word, “I have contested for the office of the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria three times. The first time l ran when l was very young; 20 years ago, and l ran on the platform of ANPP. Later l ran on the platform of the PDP where l came second and the last one APC in 2014.

“So, l have been in the business of running for this office. This time, it will be the fourth attempt. I am hoping to be the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. Every time l started, l got stopped at the primary level, but this time around when l do run, l must win the race.”

BreakingTimes reports that the former governor is one of the founding fathers of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).