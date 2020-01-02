2023 Presidency: PDP BoT Chairman Alleges Threat to His Life over Zoning

Chairman of the Board of Trustees (BoT) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Walid Jibrin, has raised the alarm over threat to his life. Addressing journalists on Thursday in Kaduna, Jibrin said he had received calls from some people threatening his life for not saying that the PDP’s Presidential ticket be zoned to the north east when he addressed the media last week. He said he had petitioned the Inspector General of Police (IGP) over the issue. Jibrin said: “I have received call from some people threatening my life over my coming out not to mention that the presidency of this country be zoned to the North East. “They were saying that I am a traitor that I should have come out to say that it is only Atiku Abubakar because I said that Atiku was already overthrown by the Supreme Court. “They said for that I should say Atiku is the man that I want.”