2023 Presidency: Tinubu has no MoU with Buhari, he is on his own – Senator Sani Ahmed Yarima

One of the founding member of the All Progressives Congres and three-term Senator, Ahmed Sani Yarima has stated that there is no agreement between Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Nigerian Ruler, Muhammadu Buhari on transfer of power in 2023.

The former governor of Zamfara state who is also from the north west region like Buhari, told Daily Trust that the Nigerian Ruler’s recent statement of not having a candidate shows there is no MoU with any other politician.

Yerima said;