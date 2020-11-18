2023: Turn Your Tweets To Votes Dabiri-Erewa Charges Nigerian Youths

By Adejumo Enock

The Chairman, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa , has called on Nigerian youths to enroll in politics ahead of the 2023 general elections .

Dabiri-Erewa stated this on Wednesday at the 14 Annual Lecture tagged ‘Illiteracy, Migration and Insecurity: Nigeria’s Population Time Bomb.



She implored the youths to turn their tweets to votes in the coming general elections. Reiterating that half of Nigeria population is made up of young people which is an asset to drive political change and economic prosperity.



She noted, “For the youths, please join politics, be on the table. Now is the time for the youths. Get involved now, make a difference. Be at the House of Assembly, be at the House of Representatives, Be at the Senate. Don’t wait. That is the solution to #EndSARS”.



The NIDCOM boss noted that many young people leave the country out of ignorance, adding that they can also realise their dreams in the country .



According to her, many educated Nigerian youths, out of ignorance have deceived that there is a better world overseas. They paint them a picture of buying houses for their mothers, fathers, which turns out to be fake. It is not about illiteracy but it is about more awareness out there. But there are some people that no matter what you tell them , they have to go.”



However, She stressed over 3 ,000 people migrate from other states to Lagos State daily, advising the migrants to stay in their states and develop them.



“We don’t have to be in Lagos. Look at what is happening in Lagos because everybody is coming to Lagos. Everybody develop your state. When we go to America, the UK, every state is developed. Lagos receives over 3,000 people every day and they don’t leave. Let every state develop so that everybody can stay in their states. Build industries, go into manufacturing, develop agriculture, develop the enormous human resources that we have in the country,” the chairman urged.