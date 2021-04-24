2023: We Must Uphold Political Equity In Nkanu Land – Barr. Ikpa

By Myke Agunwa

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former zonal Chairman of APC Enugu East Senatorial Zone, Hon. Barr Val Ikpa popularly known as Eze Abakpa has urged all the Nkanu political stakeholders and blocks to entrench equity in various Local Government Areas in the zone ahead of 2023 general election.

Barr. Ikpa said that equitable distribution of political positions is the only tool that will reduce rancor and acrimony in the zone and as well give all the stakeholders a sense of belonging as the party strategizes to seize power in the state during the next general election.

The former zonal Chairman made the appeal yesterday in Enugu during a well-attended APC stake holders meeting tagged Nkanu Summit on zoning, which was summoned by Hon Edward Ubosi and held at Igwe Odezuligbo-Nike palace in Abakpa-Nike Enugu.

In his speech, Hon Ikpa urged Hon Edward Ubosi to also convey stakeholders meeting of Enugu East LGA, stressing that “he who want equity must come with clean hands” and that charity they say, begins at home.

He lamented that some wards in the zone like Mbulu Ujodu and Mbulu Iyukwu have not produced any Local Government Chairman since the present political dispensation came into live.

He stressed that equity demands that such wards must be carried along and that they must be factored into the zoning tripod. He said that it is a contradiction to be drumming for zoning when some wards are not giving the opportunity to produce at least a local government chairman.

Stressing his position that competence and professionalism should rather be the criteria for occupying political position, Hon. Ikpa said that for the demand for power rotation and zoning to be giving any consideration, it must be total and equitably distributed within all the wards in Nkanu land arguing that those that have been marginalized should be giving priority in the next general election.

“There is need for us to start from home, here in Enugu East LGA the good people of Mbulu Ujodo and Mbulu Iyukwu wards has been marginalized and denied the Chairmanship of Enugu East LGA since 1999 despite the facts that they have 4 wards out of the 12 wards in Enugu East LGA. Let the LGA Chairmanship of Enugu East LG be zone to Mbulu Ujodo and Mbulu Iyukwu wards, they are part and parcel of Enugu East LGA, we have a lot to correct in our home before we showcase ourselves outside, let’s start from home, we can’t preach what we aren’t practicing, personally to me I see it as a deceits” Ikpa stated.

The APC chieftain further urge Sen.Ken Nnamani to equally summon stakeholders meeting of Enugu South LGA so that they will zone political positions to Umuode clan in Enugu South just as he called on Senator Chimaroke Nnamani of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to do convene same in Nkanu West LGA so as to correct the imbalance and marginalisation meted on Umuode clan.

“Stakeholders meeting should also be summoned in Nkanu East LGA where same Umuode clan are yet to breath politically.

“I think we need to kick off the zoning or power rotation campaign from our various LGAs in Nkanu land. As we have embarked on preaching zoning or power rotation, why are we not practicing it in our various LGAs. many communities/wards in Nkanu land have been marginalized since 1999, so I commend Hon Edward Ubosi and other stakeholders from Nkanu land for organizing Nkanu Stakeholders Summit on zoning and at same note I urge them to go back to their various LGAs and do same, it’s time we begin to practice what we preach”.

The APC chieftain explained that irrespective of all human calculations, competence should be a prime consideration not rotation or zoning.

“Personally I’m not against anybody because we all are entitled to our various personal opinions. it’s all about interest but I’m of the opinion that this time around we must do away with our personal interests and go for the interest of Ndi Enugu at large.

“God has the final say in whatever that’s happening and I strongly believe that whoever God has chosen to be our next Governor come 2023 will surely be our next Governor irrespective of the zone he or she hails from”.