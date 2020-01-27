2023: Why APC will survive after Buhari — Govs

Governors of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) have said at the weekend that the party will survive after the exit of Nigerian Ruler Muhammadu Buhari because of his promise to back any effort to boost its growth.

Governor Mohammed Badaru Abubakar of Jigawa state said this while fielding questions from journalists in Abuja at the secretariat of the APC governors who are operating under the aegis of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF).

The governor spoke at a media briefing addressed along with co-chairman of the PGF Governance Programme Steering Committee (PGPSC), Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State.

Governor Abubakar, while reacting to questions on the APC crisis and claims by Ekiti State Governor Kayode Fayemi, that the party might not survive after Buhari, said, “What I will have to say on the party is that the leadership of APC, Progressives Governors Forum, is working day and night to ensure that the issue is resolved and I assure that Mr. President is also looking at the issue to make sure that the leadership crisis is resolved; and it will be resolved in no time. We are working on it and God willing, it will be over soon.

“On the survival of APC after President Buhari, the president had made a commitment to the governors that he will support us in any way to make sure that the party survives and waxes stronger even after him.”

Governor Fayemi had said in an interview with a national daily that “if we’re not careful, the single unifying force tying our party together – President Buhari – if we’re not careful, if we do not institutionalise processes and procedures in the party and make the party more inclusive than it is, we will not have a party when the president leaves government.”