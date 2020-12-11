2023:Johnathan Free To Seek Presidential Ticket In PDP – Secondus

By Adejumo Enock

Prince Uche Secondus, the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP has declared that Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, Former President of Nigeria is free to seek the party’s 2023 presidential tickets.

The Chairman said this during a press conference in Abuja on Thursday.

Secondus who spoke on his 3-years stewardship as the PDP Chairman said the party will not hinder Jonathan or any other party chieftain from contesting the PDP 2023 presidential ticket but that a free and fair platform will be provided for every interested person (s) based on the party’s guideline which will be made public later in the future.

According to him, “I stand by my position that Gov. Bala (Mohammed) led committee is still working. They are coming out with a report on why we lost and by the time they finish, we will take decisions and the decision is not for the National Working Committee but for the entirety of our party.

“And I believe that whoever that is interested in 2023 (presidential ticket), may be including the former President, the chances are there because the PDP is a party of all.

He Further said, “Everybody will have that opportunity but in clear terms, we have not taken any decision to give anybody ticket for now”.

While reacting to the recent defection of some politicians from the PDP to the APC, the National Chairman blamed the ruling party for embarking on aggressive poaching of persons from other parties while neglecting the business of governance for politics.

Meanwhile, he said the defections are only short-term victories.

Secondus added that, “Yes, they have been poaching from virtually all the parties. They have been running around but they have not been successful at all.

“I believe that what should bother them most should be governance, the security, the economy, all that have broken down. The issue is that they should stop running up and down and face the reason why the people gave them the mandate to govern”. He said.

The Chairman Said, “And if they do that, there will be no security issues; there will be no economic issues like hunger. I think that this is the most important thing”.

Secondus added that the National Assembly leadership is expected to declare the seats of legislators that cross from one party to the other vacant but they probably don’t understand the provision of the law in that regard.

Relatedly, “For the senators that have moved, we are convinced that it is illegal. The fault is from the leadership of the National Assembly.

Furthermore, “It was not supposed to be that way, but apparently, I don’t believe that the leadership of the National Assembly is looking at the books, at the constitution. If they do, they will not accept such a movement. This is again what the media should highlight”. He said