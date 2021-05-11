21st Olu Of Warri, Prince Tsola Emiko, En Route His Ancestral Home, Begins 90-Day Seclusion [PHOTOS]

Ahead of his official coronation, the Olu of Warri-designate, Prince ‘Tsola Emiko, son of Atuwatse II, yesterday, proceeded on 90-day compulsory seclusion.

The 90-day compulsory seclusion is part of the traditional pre-coronation rites for the installation of Emiko as the 21st Olu of Warri.

The Itsekiri kingdom is usually under the Olori-Ebi (regent), a position currently occupied by Prince Emmanuel Okotie-Eboh, in the absence of an Olu.

Prince Emiko, 37, was unveiled as the 21st Olu-designate following the announcement of the death of the 20th Olu, Ogiame Ikenwoli.

He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in International Studies and Political Science as well as a Master’s in Management.

Below are five details about the newly appointed Olu:

He was born in Warri, Delta State, on April 2, 1984, to Prince Godwin Toritseju Emiko, the late Ogiame Ikenwoli Atuwatse II, and Gladys Durorike Emiko.

Between 1995 and 2001, he attended Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Primary School and Adesoye College in Offa, Kwara State.

Between 2002 and 2006, Prince Emiko attended Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in International Studies and Political Science with minors in History and Economics.

He obtained a degree in a Masters in Science in Management from Case Western Reserve University in 2007 before returning to Nigeria for his NYSC in 2008, where he worked in the Public Affairs Department of the National Petroleum Investment Management Service (NAPIMS), among other private sector and entrepreneurship experiences.

In 2014, he married Ivie Okunbo, the daughter of billionaire Capt. Idahosa Okunbor, in a lavish wedding ceremony. The union is blessed with children.