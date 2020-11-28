21 Kenyans With Forged COVID-19 Certificates Apprehended At Nairobi Airport

21 Kenyans have been apprehended for attempting to make use of forged COVID-19 certificates to travel from Kenya to the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The suspects were arrested at the main airport in Nairobi, Kenyan capital, on Thursday, on attempt to travel to the UAE.

The development comes after a visa ban was issued by the UAE on some Kenyans over alleged use of fake COVID-free certificates.

Earlier, one hundred Kenyans were said to have been found with fake documents, after which about half of them later tested positive for COVID-19.

Kenyan health ministry divulged that on Thursday, the country recorded 780 infections, making total confirmed cases to rise to 80,102 and 1,427 deaths so far recorded.

As a result of the pandemic, most countries are with protocol that travellers must undergo coronavirus test, which must be negative, before they are permitted to gain entrance into the country.