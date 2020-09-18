21 Years After Serving A Greedy God Father, Lagosians Deserve The Best- Gbadamosi

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, for the Lagos East Senatorial by-election, Babatunde Gbadamosi has vowed that if elected, he will defend the interest of Lagosians who according to him has suffered from bad leadership for 21 years serving a greedy God Father.

According to him as a Lagosian he owes them the duty to defend them at all times and is not answerable to anyone whom he described as a “delusional godfather”.

Gbadamosi in a a series of tweet on Friday was reacting to the Federal Government’s directive to all citizens operating accounts with financial institutions in the country to immediately approach their banks, complete and submit the Self-certification Forms.

A decision which the FG reversed barely 24 hours after it made the post on its official twitter handle, apologising to Nigerians that the information from the Federal Inland Revenue Service, FIRS, was not intended for everyone adding that the FIRS will clarify the public.

Despite Federal Government’s withdrawal Gbadamosi explained that he saw the move as another reckless attempt to grab more power by an already all powerful presidency.

He said, “Lagos State has the highest number of bank customers, in Nigeria and majority of Nigerian banks have up to 50% of their entire branches in Lagos State.

“This confirms the status of Lagos State as the most populous, most commercial and the highest contributor to Nigeria’s treasury.

“This is why when rules, laws, or regulations are made that impede commerce or dissuade enterprise, Lagos is always the most affected. Indeed, we are the barometer for the economy of Nigeria.

“As a bonafide Lagosian, beholden only to Lagosians and not any delusional godfather, I consider it my bounden duty to deploy my voice in the defense of the prosperity of Lagosians.

“ANYONE that attacks the prosperity of Lagos and Lagosians of all creeds is my enemy. Any policy that affects Lagosians adversely with no benefit in sight is a target for my anger.

“I refused to accept the strange regulation tweeted yesterday by the Nigerian Government handle, because I could immediately see the chaos it would cause in Lagos and saw it as another reckless attempt to grab more power by an already all-powerful Presidency. Happily, it’s been scrapped.

“This is just a taste of what to expect when I am elected Senator for Lagos East Senatorial District. I will fight for you & defend your interests, at all times. God knows you deserve the best 21 years of serving the greedy godfather”, he promised.

Lagos East Senatorial District became vacant following the death of Senator Bayo Osinowo, representing the area, on June 15.

The Independent National Electoral Commission, has scheduled the Senatorial by-election for October 31, 2020.