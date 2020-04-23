21K USD: Twitter Reacts To Father Who Beat His Son Over Poor Grades

In a viral video, the father is seen slapping and poking his son while complaining about the money he spends on school fees.

A voice of a woman, believed to be his wife, is heard pleading with Bester to stop beating the boy.

The video has sparked social media debates whether what the parent did was meting discipline or brutal assault.

See reactions gathered from Twitter below:

@LyndaZax wrote: “Let’s forget about the 21k USD fees first why TH will you miss school in the first place and this one is just secondary school oo so what now happens if the boy gets to uni?

“This is him trying to tell his parents to go f*ck themselves to their face. Such level of waywardness!”

@mrrebelxo wrote: “In JSS2, I took 3rd in Livingstone College, my father took me to vulcaniser “told the dude to let me use my mouth to pump tyre”, problems and gentlemen my school fees was 6,800 naira, I can’t even imagine that man paying 21k USD, I won’t even be alive to tweet this.”

@ayabachi said: “21K USD is over N8m. I paid N8k for Maths and English, and a few other subjects and I had nothing less than a C in in my WAEC.

“They say the money is for connections… Okay!”

@nweme04 wrote: “Anyone noticed the other terrorist seated at the back with no emotions ? Like how can they be beating someone like that and all you care about is to watch your cartoon in peace. 21k USD for just music😂 your first Music must have dad or sars on the beat innit.”

@Chydee said: “If you pay 21k USD as fees and your kid fails, I strongly believe that beating is NOT the solution. You need to go to the school and find out what the problem is or scatter everywhere. You also need to take a trip with him, have a heart to heart. From there you’ll know if he …

