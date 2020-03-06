23-year-old SS2 student jailed for raping a minor in Kano

A 23-year-old Senior Secondary School 2 student in Bebeji Local Government Area has been handed a 14 year jail sentence for raping a 10-year-old girl.

Ayuba Musa committed the said offence on April 19, 2017 after luring the minor to his apartment at Ruwan Kaya Quarters in Tiga Village.

Recounting how the incident occurred, the rape victim disclosed that Ayuba took her to his room, turned on a television set, asked her to fondle him before removing her underpants and penetrating her.

She revealed that the pain she felt was unbearable that she had to open up to her mother upon being questioned at home.

Ayuba was convicted by a court sitting at Audu Bako Secretariat in the state capital, which held that prosecution proved its case beyond reasonable doubt and also proved that he committed the offence.