23,000 Nigerians Living As Refugees In Niger Republic Since April – UNHCR

23,000 Nigerians are currently refugees in Niger since April according to the United Nations Refugees Agency.

The reasons highlighted are insurgency and banditry in Northern Nigeria states of Katsina, Sokoto and Zamfara.

Which has killed many and forced mostly women and children into refugee status.

The recent attacks has raised fears about a rising case of insecurity in Northern Nigeria.

The UNHCR reported that the refugee count has nearly tripled from last year due to an influx of an initial 20,000 refugees escaping banditry and violence in Northern Nigeria.

A Bandit attack in April claimed 47 lives in Katsina State which prompted the Nigerian Government to retaliate with air strikes.

The UNHCR announced that they are working closely with authorities in Niger to relocate 7000 Refugees to safety where essential assistance can be provided.

Niger Republic already accommodates over he a million refugees from Burkina Faso, Mali and Nigeria.