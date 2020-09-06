24 Muslim Worshippers Dead As Gas Pipeline Explodes Near Mosque

A pipeline placed underground close to a mosque exploded and in the process killed 24 Muslim worshippers.

Among the dead was a 7-year-old boy that followed his father to observe Friday prayers.

The victims before the explosion were observing their evening prayers at Baitus Salat Jame Mosque at Narayanganj just outside the capital of Bangladesh.

The incident was confirmed by a local Police, Chief Zayedul Alam. He revealed that the explosion happened just as people in the mosque were finishing their prayers.

Meanwhile Coordinator of a burn unit, Samanta Lal Sen, said that 37 persons that sustained injuries from the blast and having 90% burns on their bodies are being treated by doctors from burn unit in a hospital located in the state.

She added that some of the victims were currently in critical conditions.

The force of the blast also affected and destroyed six air conditioners that were inside the mosque.

Authorities explained that the explosion was caused by the leaked gas that gathered inside the mosque, made worse by shutting of mosque windows because of the air conditioner.