24-year-old Welder in police net over rape of 16-year-old girl in Zuba

The Zuba division of the FCT Police Command has arrested a 24-year-old man in the area over suspicions of raping a teenage student.

The accused, one Zaharadeen Hassan, who is a welder by profession, was said to have allegedly forced the 16-year-old girl into his room while she was heading to school last Friday, for evening lessons.

A witness who did not want to be named said Hassan, assisted by two of his friends, who are currently at large, bundled the girl into the suspect’s room and locked her up for several hours and allegedly raped her.

“The family of the victim reported the incident to the Zuba police division on the same day, while the accused was arrested the next day,” the source added.

When contacted, the Zuba Divisional Officer, CSP Yahaya Muhammad, who confirmed the incident, said that, a medical examination on both the accused person and his alleged victim, were conducted, adding the matter would be transferred to the FCT police command, for further action.