25 Persons Dead, Several Injured As Tanker Explodes In Delta

25 persons have burnt to death as tanker conveying petroleum product explodes along the Benin/Sapele highway in Ethiope West Local Government Area of Delta State.

A witness at the scene of the incident, Mr. Friday Akowe said that the fire also destroyed 10 vehicles at the scene.

“The tanker fell while trying to dodge a bad spot on the road. The explosion didn’t happen immediately, until individual got close to the tsnker to ascertsin if the driver was ok, on getting closer, the tanker then exploded and burnt about 25 persons beyond repair recognition.

“The victims got burnt beyond recognition, the vehicles that were destroyed were ones that were behind and front of the tanker when it exploded”, he said.

Meanwhile another source said “the tanker immediately exploded the moment it reached the ground affecting mostly farmers who came to trade produce gotten from their farm.

“It is like a movie and I am yet to recover from the shock”, he noted.

Officers of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) were seen removing body of the burnt victims, while several others that were injured have been rushed to the hospital.