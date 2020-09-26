26 Dead As Ukrainian Military Aircraft Crashes

A recent crash of a Ukrainian Military Aircraft has led to the death of 26 persons on board with only one survival.

The plane which belonged to the Ukrainian Air Force, was conveying 20 cadets from from a military aviation school alongside seven crew members when it burst into flames few minutes after crashing.

The aircraft was bound to land at airport located in Chuhuiv which is about 400 kilometres from Kyiv.

Two persons initially survived the crash, but one unfortunately died at the hospital he was been taken to for treatment.

Meanwhile Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelenskiy observed Saturday to be used in mourning the deceased crash victims.

He ordered also that a flight that was intended to take-off to wait until investigations becomes over.

Continuing, he said that the whole country will mourn on their behalf, adding that young cadets and experienced military personnel were lost in the crash.

Similarly, the Deputy Defence Minister, Igor Starobinksy explained that the families of each of the victims will be compensated with $56,000.