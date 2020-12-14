26 Nigerian Soldiers Test Positive For COVID-19

By Idowu Maryam

The Nigerian Army says 26 of its personnel tested positive for COVID.

It was disclosed on Sunday night in a statement signed by Brigadier General Sagir Musa, the Acting Director, Army Public Relations.

In the statement, 417 personnel have been tested and 26 results came out positive.

The test was conducted following the death of Major General GO Irefin, who was killed by the virus last Thursday while the actual cause of death was reported as respiratory failure, secondary to COVID-19 infection.

The late Major General GO irefin attended the Chief of Army Staff’s Annual Conference held last week before he died and all participants have been mandated to self-isolate, irrespective of their results, while the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recommended COVID-19 Gives treatment to those that tested positive

Comprehensive testing of all the participants who attended the ceremony commenced immediately, and on Sunday the 13th of December, 2020, a total number of 417 personnel have been tested and the result of 26 of the cases were confirmed positive.

All officers and soldiers working at the Army Headquarters are being tested and COVID-19 protocols are strictly enforced across all units and the entire Army Headquarters complex was thoroughly fumigated on Saturday, 12 December 2020.