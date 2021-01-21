28 Killed, 70 Injured In Baghdad Twin Suicide Bomb Attack

By Onwuka Gerald

The toll in a twin suicide bombing in an open space Baghdad market on Thursday morning increased to 20 dead and over 40 wounded.

The disclosure was made by an interior ministry official

According to the Ministry, “The first suicide bomber had rushed into the market and claimed to feel sick so that enough persons would gather around him. After that, he then detonated his explosives.

“It was a well planned attack, as people gathered around the victims, a second attacker detonated his bomb,

“, the ministry’s continued in the statement.

More details later…