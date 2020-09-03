28,094 Teachers Qualify To Teach In Schools Across Nigeria- TRCN

The Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria, TRCN, have said 28,094 teachers are qualified to teach in schools across Nigeria after they succefully passed the Professional Qualifying Examination.

Registrar/Chief Executive of TRCN, Josiah Olusegun Ajiboye, who disclosed this on Thursday in Abuja said 75 per cent of the teachers passed the examination that was conducted in July, 2020

According to him, teachers from the 36 states and Federal Capital Territory, FCT, particpated in the exams and a total of 9, 246 candidates failed in the Batch A Professional Qualifying Exam.

He added hat candidates from Kaduna and Rivers states also took part in the exercise after the required permits were secured from the state governments.

He said: “On the whole, about 44,363 candidates registered for the examination but the total examined was 37,340 candidates. Due to the prevalence of Covid-19 and something like that, a large number of candidates could not move around or write the exam.



“We have about 7,023 candidates that didn’t write the exam. Majority of these people have actually written the exam before and things like that. They have been noted and what we are going to do is to allow them to write the exam at the next available opportunity.



“On the whole, 28,094 candidates passed the exam, which is 75.24 percent while a total of 9, 246 candidates failed, giving a percentage of 24.76 percent.”



“The performance recorded in the exam was encouraging, as the exam was introduced as a gate-keeping measure for the teaching profession.



“We can see that it is a fair result- 75.24 percent is not bad. Gradually we are beginning to see that the pre-service teachers are getting familiarised with the use of computers. Initially when we started the failure late was very high.



“The major reason we introduced the teacher qualifying exam is that we felt it is not possible for everybody to just walk in to the profession and just register like that (without writing an exam). There is no profession that does not have gate-keeping measures.”

He noted that Lagos State with 3,574 candidates had the highest number of candidates that sat for the TRCN July’s professional qualifying exam while Ekiti State with 235 candidates had the least number.



The next batch of the Professional Qualifying Exam is expected to take place in early November, 2020.

Ajiboye also commended the new requirement in Colleges of Education that makes it mandatory for academic staff to have a TRCN registration certificate before they can be promoted.