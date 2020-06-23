2Baba Appointed UNHCR’s Regional Goodwill Ambassador

Afro-Pop musician Innocent Idibia popularly known as 2Baba has been named a Regional Goodwill Ambassador for United Nations High Commission for Refugee,UNHCR.

The UNHCR in a statement described the singer as a strong voice in the refuge cause who has generously contributed is own personal funds to help displaced persons in Africa.

Also announcing his appointment on twitter, UNHCR commended his dedication in reducing the effect of the condition faced by Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs.

🙏 He met displaced people families to hear their stories



🎤 He wrote & recorded a song to raise funds for refugees



🇳🇬 He is the first Nigerian to be appointed a UNHCR Goodwill Ambassador



Welcome to the family, Afropop music legend @official2baba! 👏 https://t.co/90N64Y5jRq pic.twitter.com/1eepay8BG6 — UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency (@Refugees) June 23, 2020



An elated 2Baba shared the news of his appointment on his twitter handle even as he pledged more commitment to supporting the efforts of UNHCR.

Honoured and humbled by my appointment as regional goodwill ambassador of UNHCR. Thanks for the recognition. #WARRIORS #GRATEFUL #ONELOVERELIGION