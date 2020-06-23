0 comments

2Baba Appointed UNHCR’s Regional Goodwill Ambassador

Afro-Pop musician Innocent Idibia popularly known as 2Baba has been named a Regional Goodwill Ambassador for United Nations High Commission for Refugee,UNHCR. 

The UNHCR in a statement described the singer as a strong voice in the refuge cause who has generously contributed is own personal funds to help displaced persons in Africa. 

Also announcing his appointment on twitter, UNHCR commended his dedication in reducing the effect of the condition faced by Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs.


An elated 2Baba shared the news of his appointment on his twitter handle even as he pledged more commitment to supporting the efforts of UNHCR. 

