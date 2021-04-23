3 Abducted Students of Greenfield University Killed By Bandits

Armed bandits who kidnapped students of Greenfield University, have shot dead three of the abductedKaduna State Government had confirmed the abduction of students of Greenfield University and the killing of an employee of the new institution.

The armed bandits on Tuesday night kidnapped an unspecified number of students at the institution located at Kasarami village off Kaduna-Abuja Road in Chikun LGA.

The Commissioner of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, said yesterday: “Last night, the Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs received distress calls of an attack by armed bandits on Greenfield University in Chikun Local Council.

“Troops of Operation Thunder Strike (OPTS) and other operatives swiftly moved to the location and the bandits retreated. After search-and-rescue operations, a staff member of the university, Paul Okafor, was confirmed to have been killed by the bandits, while a number of students were kidnapped.”